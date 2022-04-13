Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding, Subhash Ghai Says 'RK Weddings Have Best Food, Drinks & Music'

The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have already begun and Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, etc., have already arrived at the venue. Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's wedding, filmmaker Subhash Ghai recalled the lavish wedding of late actor Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and said that RK weddings have best food, drinks and music.

In an interview with Times of India, Subhash Ghai said, "Chintu (Rishi) and Neetu got married in 'RK' style. RK style wedding was a big affair with warmth, affection and love for everyone. Raj Kapoor Sahab used to treat film industry as a family. Rishi and Neetu have been my favourite couple and part of our family."

Ghai further said that the Kapoors are very warm people. They are the people who are above the mathematics of the film business. He went on to add that the whole family including Krishna Raj Kapoor was very affectionate towards him and his family.

"RK weddings have the best of food, drinks and music and everyone participates. Raj Sahab was very happy when I played the dholak at Rishi and Neetu's wedding," recalled the Taal director.

He further asserted that he was very close to Rishi Kapoor hence, he is very happy for Ranbir and Alia.

He further lauded Neetu Kapoor and said that she is one of the finest ladies in the industry, and she she has groomed her children very well.

"I have shot one film with Rishi and Ranbir titled Pyar Ki Ganga Bahe back in 1991. Ranbir was 8 or 10 years of age at that time. As an uncle, Ranbir and Alia have all my blessings," concluded Ghai.