'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Does Not Care About Us', Fan Vents Out On Social Media As He Feels Let Down By Her

After a long time of wait, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to be active on social media and she chose Instagram to stay connected to her fans. However, unlike other celebrities, Aishwarya is hardly active on social media. She posts her pictures occasionally and hardly interacts with her fans. While her fans love her for who she is, but they are feeling little disappointed when she shared the poster of Ponniyin Selvam a bit late on her Instagram handle.

In a long thread, one of her fans, requested Abhishek Bachchan to convey his message to Aishwarya, wherein he vented out on her for being less active on social media.

He wrote, "I don't have any hope from Aishwarya's team anymore because none of our wishes are come true for the past 10 years so I will request this message to you @juniorbachchan! After a decade later Aishwarya signed something we always want her to be a part of and we want her to be fully active on social media like any celebrity does, we understood her social media game as she don't want to be compared with family members and don't care about the likes etc and we respect that but this is her movie the movie we have been waiting for 3 years @juniorbachchan."

He further wrote, "...and she posting in midnight after fans already saw the poster is actually a slap for fans who've been waiting for years and shows she doesn't care about us ! This is not about the likes or anything but showing for fans her love and appreciation ... @juniorbachchan."

without any break and we highly want her to be active on social media during this movie promotion time and I hope you will understand our frustration ,I hope we will see the queen be active and give us exciting projects soon … thank you @juniorbachchan — 𝔸𝕓𝕖𝕝 (@AbelHabessha) March 3, 2022

He further tweeted, "...for waiting her for really long time. The fandom is not as active as we used to before because we haven't got any content from her and have literally nothing to talk about but now we do have one and we want her to give us back to back content ... @juniorbachchan without any break and we highly want her to be active on social media during this movie promotion time and I hope you will understand our frustration ,I hope we will see the queen be active and give us exciting projects soon ... thank you @juniorbachchan."

We wonder if Abhishek will convey his message to his dear wife.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Ever since makers have released her first look poster, netizens are going berserk over her royal look!