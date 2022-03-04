Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Doesn't Take Retakes; Mugs Her Dialogues: Ponniyin Selvan Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban

Recently, the first look posters of Ponniyin Selvan was unveiled on social media and among others, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's royal look has been garnering everyone's attention the most. Amid all the anticipation, Aishwarya's co-star Radhakrishnan Parthiban opened up about her and said that she mugs her dialogues and does not take retakes.

While speaking to Mid-day, he said, "She's beautiful, physically, but never takes her acting [skills] for granted. She doesn't even waste a single minute on the sets - wears her makeup, mugs her dialogues, rehearses her facial expressions, and delivers them. She does not take retakes. Even though she [knows] she is beautiful, she believes it is not a big deal."

He further added that he cannot express his joy, as he worked with Aishwarya, and got to interact with Amitabh Bachchan.

In the same interview, he expressed his gratitude towards Big B and said that he hopes that the megastar watches SSS7, which is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

"Once, he had asked me to send the soundtrack of Iravin Nizhal. After that, he was part of the curtain raiser. I realised then how much he loves music," said Parthiban.

In the same interview, he also spoke about saying yes to Ponniyin Selvan and said that it's not the first time when Mani Ratnam approached him for a film. Earlier, he had offered him two big roles, but he was busy with direction.

"The third time, I said yes. For me, Mani sir is the greatest director in India. We have learnt a lot of things from this legend. For Ponniyin Selvan, he would shoot three scenes a day. That's tremendous, considering this is a historical movie," said Parthiban.