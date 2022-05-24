Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Drops Photos From Mom Brinda Rai's Birthday Bash; Abhishek & Aaradhya Also In A Frame

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often gives fans a sneak-peek into the celebrations with her family on various occasions. Recently, the actress shared pictures from her mother Brinda Rai's birthday festivities on her Instagram page.

In one of the click, Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai is seen sitting across a table with several flowers on it. Aaradhya, looking cute in a red dress, is seen standing beside her with her arm on her shoulder. The grandmother-granddaughter duo are seen posing for the camera with Aishwarya.The backdrop features several family pictures of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and the Rai family, including her late father Krishnaraj Rai.

The second picture has Abhishek joining the trio for a 'Kodak' moment.

Earlier, Aishwarya had wished her mommy dearest with a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday dearest darling mommy-dodda. Love you forever and beyond. Gold bless always." She also added multiple flower and heart emoticons in her caption. Have a look.

Previously, Aishwarya had grabbed eyeballs for her visit to the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. This year, the former beauty queen was accompanied by her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. During her time in Cannes, she graced the red carpet a few times.

On her first time, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star made an appearance in a voluminous black gown with floral accents from Dolce and Gabbana. Her second red carpet appearance was in a Gaurav Gupta gown which was inspired by Botticelli's famous painting 'The Birth Of Venus.' She also attended the premiere of Armageddon Time.

With respect to work, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film also features Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Trisha.