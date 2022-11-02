Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Pays A Visit To Siddhivinayak Temple With Aaradhya On Her Birthday; SEE PICTURES

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday (November 1, 2022). To mark this special occasion, the diva stepped out to visit the famous Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Aaradhya.

The mother-daughter duo offered puja to seek blessings at the temple. The birthday girl Aishwarya looked pretty in a white salwar suit. On the other hand, her daughter Aaradhya also donned a white ethnic outfit.

We came across a few pictures from Aishwarya's temple visit with Aaradhya doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, she is seen carrying a puja thali in her hands and holding Aaradhya close to her while smiling for the cameras.

Earlier during the day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan wished her with a special post. He left the fans pleasantly surprised by sharing a rare monochrome throwback picture of Aishwarya caught in a candid mood while smiling for the camera.

He captioned the picture as, "Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success." Besides him, other celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Bipasha Basu and others also extended their birthday greetings to Aishwarya.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her acting comeback in Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 co-starring Karthi, Vikram, Trisha and Sobhita Dhulipala.

At the trailer launch event, the actress had shared her excitement on the same and said, "It has always been a pleasure working with Mani Ratnam. Let it be my first film or this, there has been no change even after so many years while working with him. I would like to thank him for introducing me to the cinema through Iruvar. He has been my teacher and will continue to be so."

Upon its release, Ponniyin Selvan 1 turned out to be a commercial success at the box office. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also received praises from every nook and corner for her dual role as Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The actress will next be seen in the second installment of this epic film titled Ponniyin Selvan 2. Both the films are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 2,200-page novel by the same name.