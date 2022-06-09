Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Priority Is Aaradhya; 'I Braved And Stepped Out To Complete Ponniyin Selvan'

As
actress
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
gears
up
for
the
release
of
her
upcoming
film
Ponniyin
Selvan,
she
tells
a
leading
daily
that
her
priority
is
always
her
family.
It's
known
to
all
that
Aishwarya
Rai
has
not
been
very
active
in
the
films
owing
to
her
commitment
towards
her
family
and
especially
her
daughter
Aaradhya
Bachchan.
In
her
recent
tete-a-tete
with
a
leading
daily,
when
Aishwarya
was
asked
if
she
is
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
Mani
Ratnam's
Ponniyin
Selvan,
she
said,
"My
priority
is
still
my
family
and
my
child.
I
braved
and
stepped
out
to
complete
Mani
sir's
Ponniyin
Selvan,
but
that
doesn't
change
my
focus
for
my
family
and
Aaradhya."
In
the
same
interview,
when
Aishwarya
was
asked
if
audience
will
see
Aishwarya
and
Abhishek
together
soon
on
the
silver
screen,
she
said,
"It
should
happen."
However,
the
actress
wished
that
a
dream
project
materialises
for
her
and
her
husband.
The
actress
also
gave
an
update
on
Ponniyin
Selvan
and
said,
"Mani
Sir
has
shot
both
the
parts
of
the
film.
It
was
a
pleasure
working
with
him,
as
always."
Abhishek
and
Aishwarya
were
last
seen
together
in
Mani
Ratnam's
Raavan.
It
will
be
great
to
see
them
together
on
the
screen
after
a
decade.
Meanwhile,
recently
the
duo
was
spotted
at
the
Cannes
Film
Festival
and
at
Karan
Johar's
50th
star-studded
birthday
bash.