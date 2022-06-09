Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says Her Priority Is Aaradhya; 'I Braved And Stepped Out To Complete Ponniyin Selvan'

As actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up for the release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, she tells a leading daily that her priority is always her family. It's known to all that Aishwarya Rai has not been very active in the films owing to her commitment towards her family and especially her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Aishwarya was asked if she is looking forward to the release of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, she said, "My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

In the same interview, when Aishwarya was asked if audience will see Aishwarya and Abhishek together soon on the silver screen, she said, "It should happen."

However, the actress wished that a dream project materialises for her and her husband.

The actress also gave an update on Ponniyin Selvan and said, "Mani Sir has shot both the parts of the film. It was a pleasure working with him, as always."

Abhishek and Aishwarya were last seen together in Mani Ratnam's Raavan. It will be great to see them together on the screen after a decade.

Meanwhile, recently the duo was spotted at the Cannes Film Festival and at Karan Johar's 50th star-studded birthday bash.