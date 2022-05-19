Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Red Carpet Look Gets Trolled; Her Fans Are Utterly Disappointed By Her Stylist

Yesterday (May 18, 2022), when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, netizens were so happy to see the actress back in action after a while. Unfortunately, their happiness didn't last long as they were utterly disappointed by her outfit that she chose for the red carpet.

The Devdas actress walked the red carpet in a black gown from Dolce & Gabbana featuring embellished flower sleeves, and the overall look of the gown did not sit well with netizens. Here's how they reacted to her look...

Reacting to her picture, a netizen wrote on Instagram, "She needs to fire her stylist. Looks like they stole flowers from someone's garden and sewed it onto the dress."

Another netizen wrote, "This goes on the show she hasn't recognized her style in all these years. You can't possibly wear anything, and everything just because it's from a certain brand name on it."

"She is looking pretty but what is this gown... Why this for her... One of the worst choices... I don't know why this.. I am feeling disappointed," commented another netizen on her look.

"Her dressing is usually ATROCIOUS for someone who has her pick of designers and stylists at her disposal...this is what the came up with after so much time???? Should have looked at the options you put up earlier for the gowns," wrote one more user who expected Aishwarya to walk the red carpet in a better outfit.

"Who styled her? Did she get the dress from Amazon? The dress is so wrinkled and ugly! She doesn't carry the class anymore," commented another netizen.

Those who are unaware, Aishwarya was styled by Aastha Sharma.

It is to be seen if Aastha will surprise netizens with Aishwarya's second red carpet look.

(Social media comments are unedited.)