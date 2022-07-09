'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Days Are Not Over', Netizens Root For Her After Ponniyin Selvan's Teaser Release

There's no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most stunning women in the world. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that her name is synonymous to gorgeousness. Last evening, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan shared the film's teaser, and boy, netizens are mesmerised by Aishwarya's glimpse in it. While some are lauding the grandeur of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, others are completely focusing on how ethereal Aishwarya is looking in the teaser, and they cannot wait to watch her in the film.

While sharing a picture of Aishwarya from the teaser, a netizen tweeted, "Is it me only or everyone else feels this was just breath-taking?😭 When she appeared like this I was stunned queen for a reason!🔥"

"How majestic does she look. Her unmatched royal aura. She is queen of queens 👑🙇 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," tweeted another netizen.

Lauding Aishwarya's screen presence in the teaser, one more netizen wrote, "Massive slap on the faces of all those who were saying her days are over. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan's ALWAYS going to be relevant!"

"#PonniyinSelvanTeaser guarantees to deliver a big scale war drama that can go down as one of the greatest movie in Indian cinema history. Also, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is made to plan such roles, she is the epitome of Royalty. And from the cast, #Vikram stands out to me the most," tweeted another netizen.

Those who are not aware, Aishwarya plays the role of Pazhavoor Queen Nandini in the film. Reportedly, she will have a dual role in the movie as Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

Ponniyin Selvan is slated to arrive in theatres on September 30, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)