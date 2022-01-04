Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Throwback Pic From The '90s With Designer Ritu Kumar Is Elegance Personified

That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is still touted to be a heartthrob of many due to her beauty, grace, poise and impeccable talent is known to all. Many times, her throwback pictures go viral on social media, much to the happiness of her fans. After recently, her picture with the late choreographer Saroj Khan's daughter went viral, now Aishwarya's picture from the 90s with ace designer Ritu Kumar is now doing the rounds on the internet.

Talking about the same, Ritu Kumar's official Instagram page shared the beautiful picture of the designer posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Going by the page's caption, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress is wearing a printed ensemble from the designer's Karabagh collection in the mid-1990s. Aishwarya looks beautiful in oversized brown coloured attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has tied her hair with a brown scarf in the picture to compliment it with her outfit. The Dhoom 2 actress can be seen posing for a click along with Ritu Kumar wherein both the ladies can be seen sharing a good laugh. The caption of the post read as, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb photographed with Ritu Kumar wearing a printed ensemble from our Karabagh collection in the mid-1990s. We take a look back at some iconic images from our archives featuring women that continue to inspire us as we enter the new year." Take a look at the same.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fans also poured in some love on the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. It was earlier reported that according to some sources, the Fanney Khan actress will be playing the role of the main antagonist in the movie. Reportedly, Aishwarya will be essaying the role of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. A casting list that was revealed by the makers showed that the actress may be playing a negative role in the same. Apart from that, the buzz is that the actress will be starring in an Indo-American project which will be based on the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's book 'Three Women' (Teen Konya). Theatre writer Isheeta Ganguly will be making her directorial debut with this film.