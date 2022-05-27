Aishwarya Rai Holds Kareena Kapoor Tight & Poses With Rani Mukerji; Epic Photos From Karan Johar's B'day Bash

On May 25, 2022, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday and who's who of B-town gathered together under one roof to wish the filmmaker on his special day. Among all, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, etc., were seen at the star-studded birthday bash. While we loved seeing celebrities walking the red carpet for Karan's birthday, we have gotten our hands on some inside pictures from the party as, wherein B-town celebrities are seen bonding with each other.

Among all the pictures, a selfie of Preity Zinta with Aishwarya Rai, Rani and Kareena has taken social media by storm. Check out the pictures below...