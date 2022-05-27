    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai Holds Kareena Kapoor Tight & Poses With Rani Mukerji; Epic Photos From Karan Johar's B'day Bash

      By
      |

      On May 25, 2022, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday and who's who of B-town gathered together under one roof to wish the filmmaker on his special day. Among all, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, etc., were seen at the star-studded birthday bash. While we loved seeing celebrities walking the red carpet for Karan's birthday, we have gotten our hands on some inside pictures from the party as, wherein B-town celebrities are seen bonding with each other.

      Among all the pictures, a selfie of Preity Zinta with Aishwarya Rai, Rani and Kareena has taken social media by storm. Check out the pictures below...

      Too Much Gorgeousness In One Frame

      Preity Zinta shared this selfie on her Instagram page and we can't contain our excitement to see all of them in the same frame. After all, it's a rare sight!

      Salman Poses For A Selfie

      Salman Khan also struck a pose for a selfie with a guest of Karan Johar at the birthday party and boy, how handsome he look in the picture.

      The Coolest Kids Of B-Town

      An epic picture of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, striking a pose with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor and others.

      This One Is For All The Ranushka Fans Out There

      After a long time, Ranbir and Anushka were seen together and this picture reminds us of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotion days. How cool they look together!

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 27, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion