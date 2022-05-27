Aishwarya Rai Holds Kareena Kapoor Tight & Poses With Rani Mukerji; Epic Photos From Karan Johar's B'day Bash
On May 25, 2022, Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday and who's who of B-town gathered together under one roof to wish the filmmaker on his special day. Among all, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, etc., were seen at the star-studded birthday bash. While we loved seeing celebrities walking the red carpet for Karan's birthday, we have gotten our hands on some inside pictures from the party as, wherein B-town celebrities are seen bonding with each other.
Among all the pictures, a selfie of Preity Zinta with Aishwarya Rai, Rani and Kareena has taken social media by storm. Check out the pictures below...
Too Much Gorgeousness In One Frame
Preity Zinta shared this selfie on her Instagram page and we can't contain our excitement to see all of them in the same frame. After all, it's a rare sight!
Salman Poses For A Selfie
Salman Khan also struck a pose for a selfie with a guest of Karan Johar at the birthday party and boy, how handsome he look in the picture.
The Coolest Kids Of B-Town
An epic picture of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, striking a pose with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Shanaya Kapoor and others.
This One Is For All The Ranushka Fans Out There
After a long time, Ranbir and Anushka were seen together and this picture reminds us of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil promotion days. How cool they look together!