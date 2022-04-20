Ajay Devgn Has This To Say About Actors Getting Criticised For Endorsements

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a recent interview, shared his take on actors facing criticism for the products that they choose to endorse. Calling it a 'personal choice', the actor said that if some things are so wrong then they shouldn't be sold in the first place.

An Indian Express report quoted the saying, "It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Somethings are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don't want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold."

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar was recently trolled on social media for endorsing a pan masala brand which is also promoted by Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Some even pointed out how the Khiladi Kumar who promotes the idea of quitting cigarettes for the family, had earlier said that he will never promote 'gutka'. Further, several memes featuring the trio also floated on the internet.

Workwise, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Runway 34. The film helmed by him also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Speaking about directing Big B for the first time, Devgn told the same publication, "It is like a dream come true. The kind of performance, the kind of dedication he can give. He is a director's actor. He is a legend."

Ajay's last directorial venture was Shivaay in 2016. Speaking about what pulled him back into direction after a long gap, the superstar explained, "While working on the script (of Runway 34), I got so involved that I thought I should take it (as a director). Second reason was that I like to do films that are challenging, the story of this film was very strong. In Shivaay also, the kind of action and camera moving on the mountains, it was something that was never tried before. Here also, the drama that was needed to be created in the cockpit, it was not a very easy job to do, you can't do it in a regular way, so I had to create a lot of things technically also to create drama."

Runway 34 is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 29.