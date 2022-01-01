Ajay Devgn: If Spider-Man Can Get In Massive Money, Why Can't A Hindi Film? RRR Shows Such Great Potential

Ajay Devgn's 2020 period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to remain the highest grossing for Bollywood in over two years with a net collection of Rs 277.75 crore. In a recent interaction with a leading tabloid, the superstar talked about whether he sees such times coming back as the New Year has begun on a shaky note for the film industry with the spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Devgn told Hindustan Times, "Tanhaji dominated the box office for over two years. There are films that made massive money in the middle of the pandemic, too, so I am hopeful. I would certainly say that yet another film will come along and break records. Why not?"

Citing example of the brilliant performance of the recent Hollywood film Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, the Bollywood star said that he sees a similar potential in SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR. Ajay will be seen in a cameo in this film starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR and RRR.

"If a Hollywood film like Spider Man can get in massive ticket money, why can't a Hindi film? SS Rajamouli's (filmmaker) RRR shows such great potential. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi raked in around Rs.196 crores in the middle of a pandemic," Ajay said adding that he is hopeful and has got his "fingers crossed and hands folded in prayer."

He continued, "As of just a few days ago, Delhi was put on yellow alert. Other Indian states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Sources say the Omicron variant may dampen the year-end and beginning of 2022 plans for most people around the globe. This puts all of us, including the entertainment industry, on a back foot. I just hope and pray things don't take a turn for the worse. People's health and pockets must not suffer."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a busy year ahead with films like Runway 34, Thank God, Maidaan amongst others. He is also all set to make his much-anticipated web debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.