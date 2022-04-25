Ajay Devgn On Directing Amitabh Bachchan In Runway 34: He Never Questions You As The Director

As Ajay Devgn gears up for the release of his upcoming directorial Runway 34, which also stars him and Amitabh Bachchan, the actors opens up about directing the megastar. When asked to share his experience of giving commands to Big B like 'action' and 'cut, Ajay said that he share a great rapport with him and he's always an inspiration.

Ajay told ETimes, "When he is on set, he does not move from his mark. Even when I would tell him that I needed half an hour for lighting, and that he could go back to his van, he would say, "No, I will sit here." He would sit on his mark, keep rehearsing and stay in character."

While boasting about Amitabh's punctuality, Ajay said that if he is supposed to start shooting at 11 AM, he is on the sets at 9 AM, and then there is panic amongst the crew.

Devgn further said that the kind of effort the Pink actor puts in is outstanding.

"At his age, he has health issues, but when he walks on set, he is younger than you, quicker than you and is completely prepared, even if he has 20 pages of lines. He inspires you to direct him. It's like the frame changes when he comes in front of the camera. He never questions you as the director and if you have imagined something, the result is far better than you expected," added Devgn.

Apart from Ajay and Amitabh, Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and CarryMinati (Ajey Nagar) in prominent roles.

The film is said to have been inspired from the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight in 2015.