Ajay Devgn On How Bollywood Needs To Up Its Game: The Numbers In The South Are Really Huge

Ever since films like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 set the box office on fire, many netizens took to Twitter to laud the directors from the South belt of the country. While some lauded them, others criticised Bollywood filmmakers for not bringing anything new to the table.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when actor Ajay Devgn was asked to share his opinion on the ongoing north vs south debate, here's what the actor said...

He said that it boils down to the numbers, and the numbers in the south are really huge.

"If you were to analyse it - look at the number of theatres across north centres as compared to the South markets. Their reach (South) is a lot more. We know of probably four films from the South which have worked, but there are several that have also not done as well. What also works for them is that they manage to promote their films better as there is a lot of unity there, and unity in every way," added Devgn.

He went on to add, "Even the stars there are unified, from what I have seen as an outsider and my interactions with them. They are united, and they work as one force, not for a particular film, but for the industry."

Recently, Ajay Devgn featured in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, which also starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Even though Ajay and Alia Bhatt had special appearances in the film, they were praised immensely for their screen presence.

With respect to work, Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of Runway 34, which is slated to be released on April 29, 2022.