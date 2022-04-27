Ajay Devgn On How He Dealt With Nasty Media Reports In The Past: We Have Run Behind Journalists With Knives

With emerging troll culture in Bollywood, Ajay Devgn recalls how he used to deal with nasty media reports in the past. Recalling old days, when magazines used to publish nasty rumours about Bollywood celebrities without cross checking the facts, Ajay said that at that time, he never cared about the negative headlines against him.

However, he laughingly told Bollywood Bubble that he had done a lot of things and also got away with it, because the time was so different.

Ajay said, "We have run behind those journalists with knives and made them run. We've done a lot of things so we have gotten away with a lot of things which we don't do anymore and we can't do anymore. That time to be we were literally wild and also what used to happen also is there were like very limited journalists. We knew them very personally so it was a fight between us and we used to whatever we used to do and then we used to settle it also in a few days, so it was fine." (sic)

He further said that it was like people in the same fraternity sulking with each other or fighting with each other.

While speaking about digital media and netizens, Ajay said that everybody's generous because everybody has a point of view and everybody is constantly commenting on celebrities' posts.

When Ajay's Runway 34 co-star Rakul Preet was asked about the same, she said that she doesn't read comments on her post, and she prefers to use social media only for film promotions.

"I want to post this is my social media for me to show you how much I want to show about my life and rest not to have an opinion on what people have about my life," (sic) shared Rakul.