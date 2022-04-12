Ajay Devgn Opens Up On Daughter Nysa's Bollywood Debut

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming directorial Runway 34. Besides helming the aviation thriller, the superstar is also acting in it alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. In his recent interview with an entertainment portal, Ajay opened up on his daughter Nysa's Bollywood debut.

The actor told Film Companion, "I don't know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don't know, she is in abroad and is studying right now."

He further added that the newer generation is a lot prepared. "You see the actors, they are completely prepared and know what they are doing. They are performing better than you because they are so much prepared," he was quoted as saying.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Previously, she did her final years of schooling in Singapore for three years.

In 2019, while speaking with a news agency, Ajay's actress-wife Kajol had also talked about their daughter Nysa's career plans and said that she is too young, and deserves a break from the media and its questions about her Bollywood debut.

On a related note, Nysa recently caught everyone's attention when celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted a picture of her wearing an outfit from his collection.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the film is based on the real incident which took place on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. It narrowly escaped disaster after facing difficulties due to poor visibility. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on April 29, 2022.