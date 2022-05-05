Ajay Devgn Reacts To Rumours Of NOT Getting Along With Shah Rukh Khan; Asks His Fans Not To Fight With SRKians

It's known to all that celebrity feuds have always been a part of the film industry. One such cold war, which has always grabbed limelight has been of Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. While Shah Rukh shares a great rapport with Kajol, rumours have been rife that he and Ajay don't see each other eye to eye. However, recently, the duo starred together in a pan masala ad and put the feud rumours to rest.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Ajay quashed the rumours of not getting along with Shah Rukh Khan or other stars and said that they all speak to each other and all of them do not want their fans to fight other fans.

He told India Today, "The six-seven of us, who were from the 90's generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine."

He further said, "Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says 'we are there with you' it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever."

While speaking about crazy fans, Ajay said that sometimes celebrity feuds are created because of them and stars don't have control on it.

"So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out. Then we actually speak together about controlling them. But, I would like to tell all the fans that we are all as one and, so, the next time they are fighting over us, please don't fight," urged Devgn.

With respect to work, Ajay's latest release Runway 34 is running in theatres.