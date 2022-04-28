Ajay Devgn Receives Major Backlash For Tweeting 'Hindi Will Always Be Our National Language'

Yesterday, when actor Ajay Devgn called out Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep for saying 'Hindi is not our National language', and said that Hindi will always be our National language, netizens were divided into two. Some agreed with the Singham actor while others did not. However, Ajay's tweet created an uproar on social media and now, the actor is constantly being trolled on Twitter.

There are many hashtags like #Vimal, ##HindiIsNotNationalLanguage, etc., are trending on Twitter because they are related to Ajay Devgn's tweet.

A user wrote, "I hope better sense prevails we should not encourage linguistics divide just because of these vimal seller Bollywoodias nd media people should also not encourage this, respect all languages nd dialects. These people creates mindless controversy earn money nd divide people."

"#AjayDevgn's take on #Hindi is pretty much how ignorants try to bully the masses. I hope his followers are sensible enough though," wrote another user.

"I strongly oppose Hindi imposition by anyone as #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage. All languages: Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Malyalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi have their own importance. Let's Reaffirm: India is a 'Union of States'. Let's work for decentralisation #AjayDevgn," tweeted another user.

One more user wrote, "Jan Gan Man is in Bengali not in Hindi @ajaydevgn and movies are getting dubbed in Hindi because of the market not considering it as a national language. 🙏🏻😃 @KicchaSudeep more power to you sir, thanks for raising the voice. Much needed 🙏🏻 #HindiIsNotNationalLanguage."

Those who are not aware, when Sudeep reacted to Devgn's tweet and said that his statement was not intended to start any debate, the Drishyam actor thanked him for clearing up the misunderstanding and said that he has always thought of the film industry as one.

Devgn wrote, "We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation," to which Sudeep replied, "Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:) I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason. Luv&Regards❤️"

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Runway 34 and we wonder if the ongoing controversy will affect the business of the film. The film is releasing in theatres on April 29, 2022.

(Social media posts are unedited.)