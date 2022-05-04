Ajay Devgn Reveals He Never Seeks Appreciation; 'If Praise Comes Your Way, You Humbly And Happily Accept It'

Ajay Devgn is elated that his latest directorial venture Runway 34 has impressed moviegoers with its slick use of VFX and technical finesse as well as its gripping storyline. Speaking about the same, he told a leading daily that the audience found the flight sequence absolutely taut and gripping, because everyone who has ever flown must have also experienced some degree of turbulence at some point. That is the USP of the film - the thrill of the flight finally landing and also the intense courtroom drama between the characters played by him, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani.

When asked how does it feel when all the hard work pays off? He told ETimes, "Honestly, I didn't get into this project thinking about the appreciation it would garner. One never does! You just make a sincere effort and if praise comes your way, you humbly and happily accept it."

"I am glad that all the effort that went into creating the rain, storm and other adverse weather conditions on the screen got noticed and also, the sequences shot in the cockpit and the aircraft had finesse. It is one thing to ideate a film on paper and another to marry it with technique and produce believable results," added Devgn.

He further said that he would like to share all the appreciation that the film has been getting with his creative team and his VFX studio team.

When asked which hat he loves to don the most among director, actor and producer, he said that he is a director at heart, but he also loves acting.

He concluded by saying, "Thirty years in the business and I have so many more movies I need to make."