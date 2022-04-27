Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Chose To Marry Kajol; Says 'It Just Went In A Flow'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood who never fail to drop some major relationship goals. The duo have been together for decades and are a strong support system to each other. Earlier in February this year, the couple clocked 23 years of togetherness.

Ajay in his latest interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, opened up on his evolving relationship with his actress-wife Kajol.

On being asked why he decided to settle down with her, the superstar said, "I really don't know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married...Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow."

Further, Ajay told Ranveer that love isn't the only contributing factor in a long and happy marriage, and that as a person grows older, other factors also begin to influence a relationship. The actor further admitted that he and Kajol too have their ups and downs but they have learnt to work it out together.

"Though there are ups and downs in every marriage, disagreements. But you have to manage those disagreements... Two minds can't be alike but then we discuss and that how it works," he opened on how he has sustained his marriage.

He explained that for a successful marriage, one has to understand the other person's point of view for a successful marriage. "If you think you're wrong, you should just own up to it, apologise, and get it over with. Then it works. If you stick by your ego, then it's not going to work," Devgn said in his interview.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got hitched in 1999, and are parents to two kids, daughter Nysa and son Yug. Workwise, Ajay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Runway 34.