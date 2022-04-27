Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Stays Mum On Controversial Issues & What Price Actors Pay For Speaking Their Minds

In the last few years, many celebrities were slammed for not taking stand on any controversial issues related to the film industry. While a few celebrities do speak their minds on social media, many choose to stay mum. In his recent tete-a-tete with Ranveer Allahbadia, Ajay Devgn revealed the sacrifices which actors have to make to reach the top spot and the drawbacks of being a public figure.

Ajay said, "You have to consciously need to know you can't gain weight, you can't speak your heart out on different occasions. There are so many things that happen in the country, we chose to speak and we chose not to speak because they are taken very differently and if you are trying to be honest about something then it can be taken differently."

Ajay further said that when actors speak their hearts out, there'll be a section who'll be with them, but there will be also big chunk of people who'll not be with them and actors have a fear of that.

Ajay further said actors refrain from sharing their views because they know that there will be extreme reactions to everything they say.

"You say good there is a reaction, you say bad there is a reaction. Something bad happens in the industry, like if X person says something then the entire industry is a b**ch. Does this happen in industries? No. If you read a newspaper and say if someone was caught in XYZ crime then they don't blame that industry, they blame the person but in ours, one person represents the whole industry," added Devgn.

With respect to work, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Runway 34, which is slated to be released in the theatres on April 29, 2022.