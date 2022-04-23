Ajay Devgn Reveals Why Runway 34's Title Was Changed From MayDay; 'It Was A Funny Case'

After helming Shivaay in 2016, Ajay Devgn has returned back to direction with his upcoming film Runway 34. Besides him, the aerial thriller also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The film was initially titled as MayDay. But once the film's post-production began, it was changed to Runway 34.

In his latest interaction with ETimes, Ajay Devgn opened up on what made him and his team opt for a change in the film's title.

The superstar told the tabloid, "Well, it was a funny case. People didn't have an understanding of the title, and the impromptu landing. We thought during the promotion, it would be clear. However, one fine day, a very, very educated senior man asked if it was about Labour Day or something? That's when I felt the need to change the title of the film."

For those who don't know, MayDay is an emergency procedure word used in navigation and aviation as a distress signal. Eventually, the team settled on Runway 34 as the new title.

Explaining why that particular runway is important to the plot, Ajay added, "Runway 34 fitted perfectly, because when you see the film the whole story revolves around Runway 34, every airport has a different number for their runway and then you'd realise why he chose the wrong runway."

Runway 34 is reportedly based on the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight in 2015. On being asked if they have taken any creative liberties in the film, Ajay explained, "We had to. As far as the drama is concerned, you need to take those liberties, hence you work out within the true incident. And for the cinematic value, you have to enhance the drama, but the basic storyline of it should remain intact."

Runway 34 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 29.