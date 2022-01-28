Ajay Devgn's Debut Web Series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness' Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

Ajay Devgn will be making his debut in the OTT space with the crime-thriller show titled Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The show that has been helmed by Rajesh Mapuskar will have its trailer unveiled tomorrow (January 29). Ajay took to his social media handle to announce the same.

The actor shared his intriguing look from the show wherein he can be seen giving out an intense glare. Ajay Devgn captioned the same stating, "Criminal Law Todta Hai Aur Main Criminals Ko (Criminals break the law and I break the criminals)." Take a look at his post.

The show, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness will be released on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. It will also be starring Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles. It is reportedly based on the British TV series, Luther.

Ajay Devgn Opens Up On Web Debut With Rudra, Says It's One Of The Darkest Characters In His Career

In an earlier interview with a leading publication, Ajay Devgn had revealed that the OTT sphere is booming due to the remarkable quality of content. The De De Pyaar De actor had said, "It opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years. My upcoming series, Rudra - The Edge of Darkness, is bigger than anything I've done before."

Esha Deol On OTT Debut With Ajay Devgn, Says After 7 Films Together 'It's Great Working With Him Again'

The actor had also spoken about his character from the show saying, "I've played intense cops before. But this one is a lot more edgy and dark. It was a challenging role and I have worked hard on it - a character like this requires a different kind of mindset."

Ajay Devgn had added that he is excited to join a new form of storytelling with Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor had gone on to say, "Once you watch it on the screen you will notice the change. As an actor, I am constantly reinventing myself with diverse roles to provide an entertaining experience to the audience. I am thrilled to embrace a new form of storytelling with OTT now."

Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness will also mark the digital debut of Esha Deol. Esha and Ajay Devgn will be reuniting with this project after many years. The two have earlier worked in movies like Yuva, Insan and Kaal.