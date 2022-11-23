Ajay Devgn’s Family Didn’t Want Kajol To Work In Films Post Marriage; Reveals Suneel Darshan
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, are often seen dishing out major marriage goals and are proud parents to daughter Nyasa and son Yug. In fact, Ajay and Kajol have been a superhit couple onscreen and given hit movies like Gundaraaj, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, etc. Be it off screen or on screen, Kajol and Ajay are a treat to watch in one frame. The power couple made the headlines after ace filmmaker Suneel Darshan revealed that Ajay Devgn's family didn't want Kajol to act in films post marriage.
Kajol Was The First Choice For Jaanwar
During his interview, Suneel Darshan revealed that Kajol was the first choice for lead actress for Jaanwar opposite Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor. The ace filmmaker was all praises for Kajol and was looking forward to work with the trio. However, destiny had some other plans.
Ajay Devgn’s Family Didn’t Want Kajol To Act In Films Post Marriage: Suneel Darshan
Talking about Kajol's exit, Suneel revealed that he got a call from Tanuja who informed her about the actress' wedding just days before Jaanwar was set to hit the floor. "One day, Tanuja ji called me to her house and broke the news. She said, 'You know, she's getting married, and they don't want her to pursue a career'. I said no problem, it had been a pleasure, they had been very nice to me," the filmmaker was quoted saying.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn Had An Intimate Wedding
For the uninitiated, Kajol and Ajay Devgn had an intimate wedding in February 1999 after dating each other for almost four years. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding for the couple which took place on the terrace of Ajay's house and was attended by their respective family members.
Kajol Is Gearing Up For Venky Release
Although Kajol continued working in films but not very actively and did give some impressive performances in movies like My Name Is Khan, We Are A Family, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn etc. She is currently gearing up for the release of Salaam Venky which has been helmed by Revathi and also features Vishal Jethwa in the lead. Interestingly, the movie also has Aamir Khan in a cameo role.
On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recent release Drishyam 2 which happens to be the remake of his 2015 release crim thriller drama Drishyam.