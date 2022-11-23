Ajay Devgn’s Family Didn’t Want Kajol To Work In Films Post Marriage; Reveals Suneel Darshan

Kajol Was The First Choice For Jaanwar

During his interview, Suneel Darshan revealed that Kajol was the first choice for lead actress for Jaanwar opposite Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor. The ace filmmaker was all praises for Kajol and was looking forward to work with the trio. However, destiny had some other plans.

Ajay Devgn’s Family Didn’t Want Kajol To Act In Films Post Marriage: Suneel Darshan

Talking about Kajol's exit, Suneel revealed that he got a call from Tanuja who informed her about the actress' wedding just days before Jaanwar was set to hit the floor. "One day, Tanuja ji called me to her house and broke the news. She said, 'You know, she's getting married, and they don't want her to pursue a career'. I said no problem, it had been a pleasure, they had been very nice to me," the filmmaker was quoted saying.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn Had An Intimate Wedding

For the uninitiated, Kajol and Ajay Devgn had an intimate wedding in February 1999 after dating each other for almost four years. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding for the couple which took place on the terrace of Ajay's house and was attended by their respective family members.

Kajol Is Gearing Up For Venky Release

Although Kajol continued working in films but not very actively and did give some impressive performances in movies like My Name Is Khan, We Are A Family, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn etc. She is currently gearing up for the release of Salaam Venky which has been helmed by Revathi and also features Vishal Jethwa in the lead. Interestingly, the movie also has Aamir Khan in a cameo role.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recent release Drishyam 2 which happens to be the remake of his 2015 release crim thriller drama Drishyam.