Ajay Devgn Says Filmmaking Is Tougher Now As Compared To 90s; 'Everyone's A Critic, There's Too Much Pressure'

Over the years, Ajay Devgn who made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante has been a part of many successful movies like Dilwale, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, and the Golmaal and Singham franchise to name a few. Besides acting, the superstar has also ventured into direction and production.

Recently, in an interview with a leading tabloid, the Rudra star talked about how filmmaking has got tougher over the years. He admitted that there is more pressure now on the actors and makers since everyone is a critic.

Etimes quoted Ajay as saying, "It's tougher because things have changed under the new generation. We now have corporations backing movies and the budgets of projects are going up. You have to be really cautious that you don't end up wasting money and time is money. Earlier, filmmaking was a lot of fun. We were a little carefree. There was no pressure of whether the film will work or not. There were no promotions and there was no social media. So you didn't realise what all was happening."

He added, "You had a handful of critics. But now, everyone's a critic. That 'pressure' has become too much. Today, we have to concentrate more on our work. The industry has become quality conscious because of the exposure that our audience has had with international cinema. These are good influences, but yes, there's a lot of pressure."

Ajay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming directorial Runway 34 which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film marks the actor's return to direction after Shivaay (2016).