Ajay Devgn Shares A Heartfelt Post On National Youth Day, Writes A Letter To His 20-Year-Old Self

Today (January 12) is celebrated as National Youth Day as a tribute to legendary philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda. To mark this occasion, actor Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt post on his social media handle. The actor wrote a letter to his 20-year-old self in the post that motivated him to stay steadfast towards his goals despite rejections and obstacles.

Talking about the same, Ajay Devgn's letter read as "Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail... spectacularly! People's criticisms and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed."

Ajay Devgn: If Spider-Man Can Get In Massive Money, Why Can't A Hindi Film? RRR Shows Such Great Potential

Furthermore, Ajay Devgn urged his younger self to never give up despite some hindrances. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stated, "But spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it...because one day slowly but surely, you'll realise, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you." PS_ Learn how to dance and it'll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you." Ajay captioned the same stating, "This #NationalYouthDay decided to pen down a few words for the 20-year-old Ajay, I hope he appreciates it." Take a look at the post.

Ajay Devgn: When Phool Aur Kaante Became The Craze It Did, I Was Catapulted To Stardom

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Ajay Devgn also spoke about the fate of some big Bollywood films at the box office since the beginning of the theatres marked many movies to be postponed due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases. The De De Pyaar De actor said, "As of just a few days ago, Delhi was put on yellow alert. Other Indian states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Sources say the Omicron variant may dampen the year-end and beginning of 2022 plans for most people around the globe. This puts all of us, including the entertainment industry, on a back foot. I just hope and pray things don't take a turn for the worse. People's health and pockets must not suffer." On the work front, he has movies like MayDay, Maidaan, Thank God, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Runway 34 on his kitty.