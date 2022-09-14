Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God In Legal Trouble; Case Filed For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Days after the makers of Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming family entertainer Thank God dropped the trailer of the film, it has landed itself in legal trouble. A case has been registered against director Indra Kumar and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, by lawyer Himanshu Shrivastava in a court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner in his complaint, has alleged that the trailer of Thank God has mocked religion and hurt religious sentiments. The sneak-peek features Ajay Devgn playing Chitragupta in modern avatar. Shrivastava claimed that the makers have presented Bhagwan Chitragupta in a clumsy manner and he is also seen using "using lousy jokes and objectionable words."

The complainant alleged that Bhagwan Chitragupta has been insulted in the trailer and added, "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments."

Shrivastava further called it 'a well-planned conspiracy by Bollywood' to disturb public peace by "making fun of gods and goddesses in films. He also demanded that necessary legal action should be taken against the filmmaker & the actors involved.

The court has set November 18, 2022 as the hearing date for this case.

Speaking about Thank God, the trailer featured Sidharth's character getting into a car crash and reaching Yamlok for time being while hanging between life and death. There, he meets Chitragupta (Ajay Devgn) who counts his weaknesses and offers him to play a game which will decide his fate.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Nora Fatehi in a cameo. The Indra Kumar directorial is slated to release on October 24, 2022.