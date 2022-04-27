Ajay Devgn Slams Kiccha Sudeep For Saying 'Hindi Is No More A National Language'; The Latter Reacts

The recent statement of actor Kiccha Sudeep did not go down well with actor Ajay Devgn and the latter expressed his disappointment via his Twitter handle. Recently, while reacting to KGF 2 being called a pan-India film, Kiccha said in the viral video, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language."

He further said, "They (Bollywood) are doing pan India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it's not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere."

His statement erupted a debate on social media. While some supported Sudeep, others slammed the latter.

Now, while reacting to Sudeep's statement, Ajay took to his Twitter page and wrote, "@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई, आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं? हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । (My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.)"

As expected, Ajay's tweet has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. While a section of netizens are lauding the actor for his tweet, other netizens are slamming him for taking a jibe at Sudeep.

Reacting to Devgn's tweet, Sudeep tweeted, "Hello @ajaydevgn Sir.. the context to why I said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir 😁 I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context. Mch luv and wshs to you always. Hoping to seeing you soon."

I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest,,, as I said the line in a totally different context.

Mch luv and wshs to you always.

Hoping to seeing you soon.

🥳🥂🤜🏻🤛🏻 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

With respect to work, Ajay will next be seen in Runway 34. The film is slated to be released in theatres on April 29, 2022.