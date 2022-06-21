Ajay Devgn, Tabu And Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 To Release On November 18

The
makers
of
Ajay
Devgn-Tabu
starrer
Drishyam
2
have
announced
the
release
date
of
the
thriller.
Indian
Cinema's
much-celebrated
character
Vijay
Salgaonkar
is
all
set
to
take
us
on
yet
another
thrilling
journey
this
year
on
18th
November.
Promising
to
take
it
notches
higher
in
thrill,
drama
and
excitement,
the
sequel
will
take
Vijay
and
his
family's
story
beyond
imagination.
Directed
by
Abhishek
Pathak,
the
film
features
an
eclectic
starcast
that
includes
Ajay
Devgn,
Akshaye
Khanna,
Tabu,
Shriya
Saran,
Rajat
Kapoor,
and
Ishita
Dutta.
The
team
will
wrap
the
film
shoot
today
in
Hyderabad.
Speaking
about
Drishyam
2,
Ajay
Devgn
had
earlier
said
in
a
statement,
"Drishyam
was
loved
and
it's
a
legend.
I
am
now
elated
to
present
yet
another
interesting
story
with
Drishyam
2.
Vijay
is
a
multidimensional
character
and
he
creates
an
engaging
narrative
onscreen.
Abhishek
Pathak
(director)
has
a
fresh
vision
for
this
film."
Presented
by
Viacom
18
Studios,
Gulshan
Kumar,
T-Series
and
Panorama
Studios,
Drishyam
2
is
produced
by
Bhushan
Kumar,
Kumar
Mangat
Pathak,
Abhishek
Pathak,
Krishan
Kumar
and
co-produced
by
Sanjeev
Joshi,
Aditya
Chowksey
and
Shiv
Chanana.