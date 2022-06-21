    For Quick Alerts
      Ajay Devgn, Tabu And Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 2 To Release On November 18

      The makers of Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 have announced the release date of the thriller. Indian Cinema's much-celebrated character Vijay Salgaonkar is all set to take us on yet another thrilling journey this year on 18th November. Promising to take it notches higher in thrill, drama and excitement, the sequel will take Vijay and his family's story beyond imagination.

      Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features an eclectic starcast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The team will wrap the film shoot today in Hyderabad.

      Speaking about Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn had earlier said in a statement, "Drishyam was loved and it's a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film."

      Presented by Viacom 18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios, Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 11:06 [IST]
      X