Ajay Devgn Took A Palki And Not The Stairs At The Sabarimala Temple Due To This Reason?

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn visited the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala and some pictures and videos of the actor have been going viral from his visit to the same. Amidst this, a video of the actor has been going viral wherein he can be seen sitting on a Palki while on his way down from the temple stairs. This video went on to receive some mixed reactions from the fans. However, now it has been revealed why the actor decided to choose the Palki instead of walking down the stairs.

A source close to Ajay Devgn revealed to Etimes that the reason why he decided to ride the Palki instead of using the stairs is due to the security reasons at the temple coupled with Ajay's health problems. The source added that the authorities of the Sabarimala Temple recommended the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor to use the Palki instead of the stairs, keeping in mind the security of the temple. The source went on to add that this was mainly done to avoid overcrowding or a mob-like situation at the temple that would have put the security of the actor as well as the other devotees in jeopardy. Take a look at one of the videos from his temple visit.

The source gave another reason to be that Ajay Devgn, having done many action films over the years has suffered several leg injuries. The source said that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor has been advised by his doctor to avoid walking for long durations since he is also being treated for the same currently. However, apart from this, Ajay offered his prayers at the temple in the same rituals as the other devotees. The actor was reportedly accompanied by his cousins Dharmendra and Vikrant.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Ajay Devgn has spoken about Bollywood films facing uncertainty at the box office once again due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The De De Pyaar De actor had said, "If a Hollywood film like Spider-Man can get in massive ticket money, why can't a Hindi film? SS Rajamouli's (filmmaker) RRR shows such great potential. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi raked in around Rs.196 crores in the middle of a pandemic. My fingers are crossed and hands folded in prayer." The actor has movies like Thank God, RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Runaway 34 on the pipeline.