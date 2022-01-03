Ajnabee Producer Vijay Galani's Funeral To Take Place In London; Family Yet To Receive His Body

Producer Vijay Galani known for bankrolling films like Salman Khan's Veer and Akshay Kumar-Bobby Deol starrer Ajnabee and Suryavanshi breathed his last on December 29 in London due to organ failure. He was suffering from blood cancer and was seeking treatment there.

As per a report in ETimes, Galani's body is still lying in the hospital while his family is grappling with the formalities to be carried out before they get the required permission for the last rites. The late producer's funeral will take place in London and not in India.

Galani's best friend Rajat Rawail told the daily that the family won't receive the body until January 4. He was quoted as saying, "It's the law of the land in UK and we can do little about it." The cremation is likely to be held on January 6 or 7. "Again, it's the law of the land. The crematoriums seem to be booked and full."

Rawail revealed that Galani was unwell last March. "He was in Dubai and he suddenly felt breathless. When he returned to India, he got a few tests done and learned the sad news. However, he kept it all to himself," he told the leading daily.

However, Galani's close friends Sajid Nadiadwala, Ratan Jain and Boney Kapoor came to know about it to know about it. Rawail said that these two producers along with some of their few other friends from the film industry have been in close touch with the family and trying to guide them in every possible way. Producer Vashu Bhagnani who stays most of the time in the UK, is also lending a helping hand and has come forward to aid in making Galani's funeral arrangements.