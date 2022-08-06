Akshay Kumar Addresses Criticism Over Working On Multiple Films In A Year; 'My 8 Hours Are Equal To...'

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in the Hindi Film Industry with multiple projects in the pipeline over the year. He is known to wrap up his movies faster than others. In fact, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when things came to a standstill, he continued to entertain the audience with his theatrical and OTT releases.

At the same time, the superstar also receives flak for announcing new films all the time throughout the year. In his recent interview with a publication, the superstar talked about working in films back to back.

Akshay told ETimes that throughout his career, especially during his early days in the industry, he has been asked about working on multiple films in a year. He said that he is often advised by people to slow down and ease out on the number of films he acts in or produces.

Further, the Prithviraj actor revealed that he takes the the maximum number of holidays for any individual in the film industry. He also added that he never works on Sundays and always has a half-day schedule on Saturday.

"Aanand L Rai commented on this as well, wherein he told me that my work culture has changed his very perception of working. I spend only 8 hours on a film set in the day, but I don't spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a vanity van. I am always standing on the floor of the movie set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours of any other star. That's my commitment to the movies," Akshay opened up on his working style while speaking with the tabloid.

Currently, the movie star is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan which is scheduled to release on August 11. His upcoming projects are Ram Setu, OMG2, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cinderella, Captain Gill and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.