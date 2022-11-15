Akshay Kumar Asks Fans To Guess His New Announcement; Fans Demand His Return Hera Pheri 3

After the release of Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar is back again with a new project. But he is of playful mind this time as he asked his fans to guess what his new venture will be. However, fans are not as interested in his new venture as they constantly demand his return in the Hera Pheri franchise.

On Wednesday, November 15, Akshay took to his Instagram account and posted a video where he was with his hair stylist Shiva. While getting his hair done, Akshay is looking at his phone and watching a video where he himself is announcing a new venture. Looking at the video, he asked his colleague and asked his opinion on what the new announcement will be. The dresser says that he doesn't know.

Kumar then playfully grabs him by the neck and says, "Chaubees ghanta mere saath ghoomta hai par kuch nhi pata hota hai tere ko( You stay with me 24 hours but never know anything." He then turns to the audience and asks them to guess what the new announcement is. Is it about a new movie a new ad or a new brand collaboration? Along with the post, Akshay Kumar wrote a caption saying, "Mere hairstylist Shiva ko toh nhi pata. Kya aap guess kar sakte ho kya naya aane wala hai? Batao jaldi?"

However, instead of guessing about Akshay's new venture, most of the fans are demanding his return as Raju in Hera Pheri 3. Many fans requested the actor by saying, "Sir please Hera Pheri kar lo." One user wrote, "No Akshay No hera pheri kar lo please." Some fans are speculating that his new announcement is his return to the franchise itself. One fan wrote, "Hera Pheri 3 hi aayegi susopense hai, jis taraha se hairstylist ko ghoma rahe hai aisa lag raha hai ki 'jor jor se bolke logo ko scheme bata de ' (heart emoji)."

For the unversed, Paresh Rawal recently announced on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3. Speculations started forming that Kartik replaced Akshay for the film, which was later debunked and reports from the development revealed that Kartik will be coming on board as a new character in the franchise. Later Akshay confirmed that he backed out of the project, leaving his fans heartbroken.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will now begin shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Additionally, he will also be seen in films like Cindrella, OMG Oh My God 2, and Selfiee.

