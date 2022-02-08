Akshay Kumar Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Uttarakhand, Meets CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Akshay Kumar has been roped in as the brand ambassador of Uttarkhand after the superstar met the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami amidst the ongoing Assembly Polls 2022. The Chief Minister gave the responsibility to the actor to campaign for the state in the upcoming elections which he readily accepted. Akshay had met the Chief Minister at his residence in Dehradun in Uttarakhand wherein he is currently shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Ratsasan.

According to a report in ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested Akshay Kumar to grace the brand ambassador position for the state which the latter accepted. The report quoted the Chief Minister to reveal, "We had given him (Akshay Kumar) a proposal, he has accepted it. He will also work as a brand ambassador of Uttarakhand." Take a look at the pictures of the actor meeting the Chief Minister.

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the Ratsasan remake in Mussorie alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The Phir Hera Pheri actor will also be shooting for the film in Dehradun. Talking about the 2018 movie Ratsasan, it revolved around a brutal and terrifying serial killer who viciously hunts down and kills young school girls. The movie starred Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment recently announced the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that will see Akshay Kumar star opposite Tiger Shroff. The announcement sent the fans into a frenzy to see the two biggest action stars of the industry come together for the ambitious project. The movie will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Even though the movie's title is similar to the hit Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda 1998 comedy film, the makers have clarified that it is not a remake. The film is touted to be an action-comedy with some larger-than-life action sequences. Producer Vashu Bhagnani said in a statement, "It's a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit Ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film. I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023."