Akshay Kumar Gets Teary-Eyed At Prithviraj Trailer Launch; Says 'My Mother Would Have Been So Proud'

After a long wait, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's much anticipated historical film Prithviraj was launched in a grand way in Mumbai today (May 9). The film helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, has the superstar essaying the role of the warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan.

At the trailer launch event, Akshay got emotional and remembered his late mother. He said that had she been alive, she would have been so proud of him for doing this film. The superstar's mother passed away in September last year, a day after his birthday.

Speaking about being a part of Prithivraj, the actor said that he is doing such a big historical film for the first time in his 30 years of career. Emphasising that he is proud to be offered this film, he added, "Mera jeevan safal hogaya ke mujhe yeh mauka mila."

Akshay revealed that he was given the book 'Prithviraj Raso' by the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The actor said that as he got immersed in the text, he started understanding the legendary king. He said, "I really want the world to know about this warrior. I want every child, not just in India but in the world to watch the film. It is an educational film. You would want to show your kids what Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's story was. I am extremely proud to work in the film."

The superstar further added, "I wish my mother... If she was here, she would have been so proud."

At the launch event, Khiladi Kumar also said that he would request the government to make Prithviraj compulsory viewing in school, so that the kids learn about this mighty king.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's co-star Manushi Chhillar who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, said that it wasn't her agenda to be an actress.

"It wasn't on my agenda to be an actress but when this film came to me, I had no reason to say no. It was perhaps the biggest launch anyone would ask for," the debutante said at the event.

Prithviraj is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 3, 2022.