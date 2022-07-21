Akshay Kumar Hails Tiger Shroff As The Khiladi Of Gen Z On Koffee With Karan

The
youngest
action
hero
of
Bollywood,
Tiger
Shroff
from
the
time
of
his
debut
till
date,
the
star
has
created
a
league
of
his
own
and
enjoys
a
strong
fanbase
all
across
the
nation.
After
being
highly
praised
by
the
masses
Tiger
Shroff
has
now
been
hailed
by
Akshay
Kumar
as
the
next
Khiladi
of
Gen-Z
on
Koffee
with
Karan.
The
OG
Khiladi
of
Bollywood
has
been
on
the
talk
show
where
he
was
asked
by
the
host
Karan
Johar
“if
you
had
to
share
the
Khiladi
title
with
a
Gen
Z
actor,
who
would
it
be”?
to
which
the
actor
responded
'Tiger
Shroff'.
Moreover,
apart
from
Akshay
Kumar,
recently
the
legends
like
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Shah
Rukh
Khan
were
also
seen
desiring
to
be
like
Tiger
in
terms
of
his
muscular
body
and
daredevil
action.
This
is
a
sheer
example
of
Tiger's
talent
that
he
is
an
aspiration
when
it
comes
to
being
crowned
as
the
next
Khiladi
of
this
generation.
Now
it
has
ignited
the
excitement
level
of
the
audience
to
watch
Tiger's
episode
on
the
Koffee
show.