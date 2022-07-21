    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Hails Tiger Shroff As The Khiladi Of Gen Z On Koffee With Karan

      By
      |

      The youngest action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff from the time of his debut till date, the star has created a league of his own and enjoys a strong fanbase all across the nation. After being highly praised by the masses Tiger Shroff has now been hailed by Akshay Kumar as the next Khiladi of Gen-Z on Koffee with Karan.

      Tiger Shroff

      The OG Khiladi of Bollywood has been on the talk show where he was asked by the host Karan Johar “if you had to share the Khiladi title with a Gen Z actor, who would it be”? to which the actor responded 'Tiger Shroff'. Moreover, apart from Akshay Kumar, recently the legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were also seen desiring to be like Tiger in terms of his muscular body and daredevil action.

      Rashmika Mandanna To Team Up With Tiger Shroff For Shashank Khaitan's Action Entertainer: ReportRashmika Mandanna To Team Up With Tiger Shroff For Shashank Khaitan's Action Entertainer: Report

      Amitabh Bachchan To Play Tiger Shroff's Guru In Ganapath?Amitabh Bachchan To Play Tiger Shroff's Guru In Ganapath?

      This is a sheer example of Tiger's talent that he is an aspiration when it comes to being crowned as the next Khiladi of this generation. Now it has ignited the excitement level of the audience to watch Tiger's episode on the Koffee show.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 22:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 21, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X