Akshay Kumar Lauds Ajay Devgn's Runway 34; Wishes That The Film Gets Its Due

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share the review of Ajay Devgn's forthcoming film Runway 34, which is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (April 29, 2022). Akshay wrote, "Just watched #Runway34. Bhai @ajaydevgn mazaa aa gaya kasam se. What a thriller, what superb vfx, brilliant acting and direction. @SrBachchan Sir effortless as always and @Rakulpreet. I wish greatest luck to the team. May the film get its due."

Reacting to Akshay's tweet, Ajay wrote, "Thank you, Akshay for this morning! The team of #Runway34 is grateful to you for all the encouragement."

Earlier today, director Anees Bazmee also lauded Runway 34 and wrote, "#Runway34 is absolutely fantastic. Brilliant work by @ajaydevgn as an actor & director. Wonderfully shot sequences that will put you on the edge of your seat," to which Devgn replied, "Thank you Anees."

A couple of days ago, actor Suniel Shetty caught the special screening of the film and praised Ajay Devgn for his brilliant work.

He tweeted, "AJjjjjjj !! You're a revelation. Watched #Runway34 last night & am mind blown. What a performance - as actor & director. Big big pat captain @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan sir @bomanirani @RakulPreet @aakanksha_s30 @ADFFilms Outstanding!"

Along with Shetty, Kapil Sharma also reviewed Runway 34 and tweeted, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is. Kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Notably, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Amitabh Bachchan plays lawyer Narayan Vedant in the film.

(Social media posts are unedited.)