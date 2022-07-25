Akshay Kumar Named Highest Taxpayer Again; Receives Sanman Patra From Income Tax Department

One of Bollywood's top-paid superstars Akshay Kumar, has been termed as the highest taxpayer when it comes to the entertainment industry. The Prithviraj Chauhan star has been honoured with the 'Sanman Patra' by the income tax department.

Since the actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie with director Tinu Desai in the UK, his team received the honour certificate on his behalf. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "He has the maximum number of films today, as well as ruling the endorsement world. It's no surprise for him to feature in the highest tax payer list of India."

Currently, Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for Capsule Gill, a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill in the UK. A few days ago, his first look from the film was leaked online. Speaking about this movie, it revolves around chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who saved the lives of 84 people who were trapped in a flooded coal mine in West Bengal in 1989.

Besides this movie, his other upcoming projects in the pipeline include Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Selfiee, Gorkha, Cinderella and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, to name a few.

Coming back to the highest taxpayers of this year, superstar Rajinikanth has recognised as the highest and the most prompt taxpayer in the state of Tamil Nadu.

His daughter Aishwaryaa, collected the honorary certificate on his behalf from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event on July 24.

She shared some pictures from the event on her Instagram handle and captioned them as, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather."

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film, Jailer.