      Akshay Kumar On South Vs North Debate: We Have To Be United But Unfortunately What I See Is We Are Not

      It seems the ongoing debate on south vs north cinema is not going to stop anytime soon. Yesterday (May 20, 2022), two major releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad arrived in theatres, and netizens were quick to draw comparisons between their and south films' first day box office collections. Amid all the hullabaloo around films' box office collections, when actor Akshay Kumar was asked how he looks at the upcoming clash of his film Prithviraj with two major films Vikram and Major, the actor rather gave a lovely reply.

      He told in a group interview, "Good [all the films are releasing]. I hope everyone's film works. We can't stop anybody from releasing their films, right? I hope every film does business because the business is all connected. We can't exist without the other. It is wrong to think we can't coexist. I cannot live without them, and they can't without us."

      Speaking about the north vs south debate, Akshay said, "I always say we have to be united but unfortunately what I see is we are not. We always talk about dividing. nobody talks about uniting but hopefully we will learn."

      Well, we completely agree with Mr Kumar!

      On a related note, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is slated to arrive in theatres on June 3, 2022. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

      The film is a based on the life of the legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan who fought courageously against Muhammad of Ghor.

      Read more about: akshay kumar prithviraj vikram major
      Story first published: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:25 [IST]
