Akshay Kumar On Whether RRR Will Affect Bachchhan Paandey's Box Office Collections: Maybe By 30-40 Per Cent

Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's much awaited action entertainer Bachchhan Paandey is slated to hit the big screens this Friday (March 18). A week later, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR featuring Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt will be releasing in cinema halls. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a cameo.

Recently, in a chat with News18, Akshay and Kriti were asked whether they think if RRR will affect the box office collection of their film. While Kriti played safe by saying that she doesn't understand box office, her co-star Akshay admitted that RRR might impact Bachchhan Paandey's performance at the box office.

The superstar said that since the COVID-19 pandemic delayed many film releases, it's natural for movies to release one after the other. Akshay went on to SS Rajamouli's film might impact his movie by 30-40 per cent. Calling it unfortunate, he said that there's no option but to deal with it.

News18 quoted Akshay as saying, "See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Each movie will impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 per cent. It is a very unfortunate thing, but you will have to deal with it."

The Khiladi Kumar said that even when cinema halls operated at 50 per cent occupany, films were impacted but the industry still managed to survive.

Meanwhile, going by the latest buzz, it looks like Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey will also be facing some stiff competition from Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files which is having a smashing run at the box office. The latter has taken the nation by storm and has already shattered some box office records previously held by some Bollywood biggies.