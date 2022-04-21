Akshay Kumar Regrets Endorsing Pan Masala Brand; Fans Laud His Honest Apology

After receiving backlash for endorsing tobacco brand along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar announced that he will step back as the brand ambassador and will contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The Sooryavanshi actor came under fire after his old video surfaced on social media where he had vouched to never promote tobacco.

In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

He further wrote, "I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

Reacting to his apology, a netizen wrote, "Good you are acknowledging atleast... though may be to protect your interests and fan base. But, it is appreciated."

"Nothing matters what everyone else says. Your Fans and Wellwishers were the most affected with that. It's good to see you listening to your fans," wrote another user.

"@akshaykumar, It takes courage to accept your mistake most people lag it. Appreciated," wrote one more user.

Another netizen wrote, "Not everyone has the guts to say sorry so this post needs to be appreciated but the damage is already done. Moreover, still unsure what led you to do this? And don't agree when you say you didn't endorse tobacco while it's not hard to understand what is surrogate advertising?"

With respect to work, Akshay will next be seen in Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Raksha Badhan, Selfie, OMG 2, etc.

(Social media posts are unedited.)