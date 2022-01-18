Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey To Release In Theatres On March 18, 2022; New Posters Out

Akshay Kumar's much anticipated action entertainer Bachchan Pandey which was slated to hit the big screens on March 4, has now got a new release date. The superstar took to social media to drop new posters of his film which revealed that the movie will now be releasing in cinema halls on March 18, 2022.

Akshay tweeted, "Action Comedy Romance Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March 2022. Directed by @farhadsamji." The first poster features Akshay sporting a gangster look complete with a rifle in his backpack. In the second poster, the actor is seen sitting on top of a tractor filled with people with weapons.

Have a look.

Speaking about Bachchan Pandey, Akshay essays the role of a gangster who aspires to an actor in this Sajid Nadiadwala production. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon will be playing a journalist. Earlier in one of her interviews, Kriti had said that this entertainer is a complete package with comedy, action and drama.

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kriti had also shared her experience of working with Akshay again after Housefull 4 and said, "He's constantly having fun, and likes people to also have fun. We would play games like Tambola and all, and even the people who were serving food there, the people from the hotel would also join in. He's like a people's person. He likes involving everyone who's there, whether it's a costume person, makeup person or anyone on sets. He brings people together and that's amazing."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey helmed by Sajid-Farhad also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.