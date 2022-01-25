akshay-kumar-s-bachchan-pandey-trailer-first-review-out-ahead-of-its-massive-clash-with-rrr

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is all set to hit the theatres on March 18, 2022, and chances are high that the film might clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office. In a statement, posted on the RRR's official Twitter handle, the makers said that they have booked two dates for RRR release i.e., March 18 and April 28, 2022.

"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the team said.

Now, according to trade analyst Himesh Mankad, the inside report of Bachchan Pandey is fabulous and reportedly, the trailer will blow netizens' mind.

He tweeted, "BACHCHAN PANDEY ON MARCH 18, 2022 - Other releases won't cause ANY DELAYS in this action packed entertainer fronted by #AkshayKumar. Makers supremely confident on their product and well, am hearing, the trailer is a Dhamaka! #BachchanPandey #SajidNadiadwala #FarhadSamji."

BACHCHAN PANDEY ON MARCH 18, 2022 - Other releases won't cause ANY DELAYS in this action packed entertainer fronted by #AkshayKumar. Makers supremely confident on their product and well, am hearing, the trailer is a Dhamaka! 🤞🔥⭐️#BachchanPandey #SajidNadiadwala #FarhadSamji

A few days ago, Akshay shared new posters of Bachchan Pandey and captioned it as, "Action ✔️ Comedy ✔️ Romance ✔️ Drama ✔️ L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 🎬 Directed by @farhadsamji."

Akshay's unique look in the film has netizens excited, and his fans are sure that just like Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey will also set the screens on fire.

On a related note, it would be interesting to see which film will emerge as the winner at the box office between Bachchan Pandey and RRR.