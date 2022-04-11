Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey Gets OTT Release Date; Read Details

Amazon
Prime
Video
today
announced
the
exclusive
streaming
premiere
of
Akshay
Kumar's
action-comedy
Bachchhan
Paandey.
Directed
by
Farhad
Samji
and
produced
by
Sajid
Nadiadwala,
the
film
also
stars
Kriti
Sanon,
Bobby
Deol,
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Arshad
Warsi,
Riteish
Deshmukh.
It
is
a
gripping
story
that
involves
a
gangster
'Bachchhan
Paandey'
(Akshay
Kumar)
and
an
aspiring
director,
Myra
Devekar
(Kriti
Sanon)
who
decides
to
make
a
biopic
on
a
real-life
gangster.
Her
extensive
research
leads
her
to
one
name,
the
most
menacing,
one-eyed
'Bachchhan
Paandey'
of
Baghwa.
Things
take
an
interesting
turn
one
day
when
she
finally
gets
the
chance
to
gain
an
insight
into
Bachchhan's
life
by
getting
caught
by
him.
Bachchhan
Paandey
will
be
available
to
stream
in
India
and
across
240
countries
and
territories
worldwide
on
the
service
starting
April
15,
2022.
"Bachchhan
Paandey
is
an
out-and-out
comedy-entertainer
and
I
am
quite
excited
to
bring
this
film
to
the
audiences
who've
missed
out
on
their
dose
of
entertainment,"
said
Akshay
Kumar.
"Filled
with
a
whole
lot
of
action,
drama,
and
comedy,
the
audiences
can
enjoy
the
film
from
the
comfort
of
their
living
room
premiering
on
Prime
Video
on
15th
April.
I
hope
you
enjoy
watching
the
film
as
much
as
we
enjoyed
filming
it!"