      Akshay Kumar's Old Ad Promoting Cigarette Goes Viral After Actor Apologies For Pan Masala Ad

      Akshay Kumar's recent ad with Ajay Devgn and Shahrukh Khan landed him in trouble with his fans. The three Bollywood stars were seen endorsing a cardamom product that is owned by a tobacco brand. Soon after fans began to call out Akashy on social media the actor expressed his regret in a statement, saying "I have not and I will not endorse tobacco."

      akshay kumar

      However, fans were quick to remind the actor that years ago he did promote cigrattes in a print ad. Many Twitter users replied Akshay Kumar's apology tweet with pictures of the advert. One fan wrote, "There was a time when Akshay Kumar was promoting cigarettes and working with Red and White (ITC)"

      Another wrote, "Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir." One shared a different picture of the advert featuring Akshay and wrote, "Because I have not. And will not. I apologise for my association with Red and White Cinnamon."

      Take a look at more posts,

      akshay kumar, shah rukh khan, ajay devgn,

      Notably, Akshay in his statement also revealed that he has stepped back as the ambassador of the brand. He began the statement with "I am sorry." and added, "I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back."

      He also added that he will be contributing the entire endorsement fee charged by him towards a worthy cause. Akshay also informed fans that the ad will not be taken down right away, and that the brand will continue to air his ads till the contract he signed with it comes to an end.

      On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. His future releases include Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, Ram Setu with Nushrat Bharucha, OMG 2 with Paresh Rawal and more.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:25 [IST]
      Click to comments
      X