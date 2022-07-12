akshay-kumar-s-raksha-bandhan-co-star-sadia-khateeb-says-she-owes-her-film-career-to-her-brother

Akshay Kumar's forthcoming release Raksha Bandhan is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022. A few days ago, the trailer of the film was unveiled on YouTube, and it received positive response from the audience. Netizens felt that the bond shown in the trailer between five siblings will touch the hearts of viewers, and the film will be a blockbuster.

Amid all the anticipation around the film, Akshay's Raksha Bandhan co-star Sadia Khateeb opened up about her bond with her brother and said that she owes her film career to him.

Those who are not aware, Sadia made her Bollywood debut with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial Shikara.

She told a media agency, "I think if the duty of a brother is to protect his sister while celebrating Raksha Bandhan, I would say my brother is doing it every day. Even though I wanted to do acting and wanted to change my base from dd to Mumbai, convincing my parents was a task. It is my brother who told my parents that they should support me to achieve my dream of becoming an actress."

She further said, "Of course, I am young so my parents were worried about how I will manage alone in Mumbai, so my sister came along with me. In my personal life, I really celebrate the sibling bond that we have."

Owing to her strong bond with her siblings, Sadia found the script of Raksha Bandhan very relatable.

She said that the film is a family drama, but centered around sibling love hence, it is so unique. Also, it addresses the social issue and gives a solution that is very thought-provoking.

She concluded by saying, "So for me, not only as an actress but also as an audience, it is a special film."