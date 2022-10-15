Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu's Official Video Game Released, Check Out Details

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Ram Setu, has already created a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The action-adventure film now has its own official game, which has been titled Ram Setu: The Run. The video game was launched on Friday (October 15). One can download the mobile game for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game, designed for phones and tablets, has been developed by a Mumbai-based studio named Dot9 Games and games company nCore Games. nCore was founded by Vishal Gondal and Dayanidhi MG. Ram Setu: The Run is an endless runner-style game, is a game developed in India that is very similar to the well-known Temple Run.

In the game, the player can play as Dr Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar's character in Ram Setu), Sandra (Jacqueline Fernandez) or AP (Satyadev Kancharana) and the player can also choose to play against random online players and create a battalion of friends for an immersive multi-player experience. According to initial reports, the visuals of the game are excellent.

Sharing a teaser of the video game on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "The mission is challenging. The action is endless. Transform into Aryan Kulshreshtha, my avatar in #RamSetu: The Run and be a part of the world of Ram Setu." See post here

Meanwhile, Co-Founder and CEO of Dot9 Games, Deepak Ail in a press statement said, "Ram Setu: The Run, is our attempt at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play. To further underscore our commitment to that, our team has worked hard to ensure it is optimised well enough to be playable even on low-end smartphones as well as tablets. Gaming is for everyone and Ram Setu: The Run is our effort in making that a reality."

Ram Setu is an action-adventure film by Abhishek Sharma and stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev. The film follows the story of an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, which is also known as Adam's Bridge in English.

The film is slated for an October 25 release.