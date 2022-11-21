New Couple Alert: Samrat Prithviraj Fame Manushi Chillar Dating Businessman Nikhil Kamath?

Model Manushi Chillar, who won the Miss World pageant in 2017, has been grabbing eyeballs ever since then. After making a name for herself in modeling, the stunning diva entered Bollywood earlier this year.

She played the female lead opposite Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film was released in June this year among huge buzz and expectations.

However, upon its release, the period drama failed to impress moviegoers and proved to be a huge box-office disaster. However, Manushi's beauty and innocence grabbed eyeballs.

While the newbie is currently busy shooting for her next film, the latest buzz suggests that she is no more single. Yes, you read that right!

According to reports, the 25-year-old stunner is currently dating Nikhil Kamath, 35, who is the co-founder of Zerodha. As per the ongoing buzz, the couple has decided to keep their relationship under wraps. However, they often travel together and recently took a trip to Rishikesh.

Revealing the same, a source close to Manushi and Nikhil told HT, "The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn't wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key."

But, the alleged lovebirds are yet to react to the ongoing speculations.

For the unversed, Nikhil had exchanged wedding vows on April 19, 2019, with Amanda Puravankara. They tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends in Italy. However, they parted ways within a year of getting married and got divorced last year.

Manushi, on the other hand, has just started her career in the film industry and is busy focusing on her career. Hence, we totally understand her decision of keeping her love life private.

On the professional front, even before the release of Samrat Prithviraj, she had already completed shooting for her second project with YRF. Rumoured to be titled The Great Indian Family, the film features Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially.

She's currently shooting for ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan's Tehran opposite John Abraham. The geopolitical thriller is slated to release next year.