akshay-kumar-s-samrat-prithviraj-first-movie-review-out

Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj is all set to arrive in theatres on June 3, 2022 and we are here with the film's first review. Film critic Umair Sandhu caught the special screening of the film in Dubai and shared his take on the film.

He tweeted, "#Prithviraj Inside Reports are Terrific ! Shocked the entire Trade. Film is 100 times better than Trailer."

#Prithviraj Inside Reports are Terrific ! Shocked the entire Trade. Film is 100 times better than Trailer ❤❤ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 27, 2022

Well, going by his tweet, all the fans of Akshay Kumar can breath a sigh of relief.

When the trailer of Samrat Prithviraj was unveiled on YouTube, it became a meme material on Twitter. From calling Akshay a 'misfit' to mocking his expressions in the film, netizens took several potshots at Akshay and the film. But now, after Sandhu's quick review, one might expect the film to be better than the trailer.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

The film is based on the life of 12th century king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is playing the titular character, while Manushi is essaying the role of Sanyogita, the king's wife.

Earlier, while talking about playing such a strong historical character, Akshay had said in a statement, "As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by. Prithviraj is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry."

He further added, "Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me."