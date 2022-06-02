Akshay Kumar Says He & Twinkle Think In Opposite Directions; 'But We Do Not Interfere In Each Other's Life'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for over two decades, and are one of the most loved couples in the Hindi Film Industry. In facts, fans consider them to be an example of an ideal marriage between the two different personalities.

While the Delhi-born actor had to go through his share of struggles before establishing himself as one of the top stars in Bollywood, his wife Twinkle born and brought up in Mumbai, hails from an illustrious film family.

Akshay in his recent interview with ANI, talked about his marriage with the former actress and said that it works weirdly. He said, "I have no idea. She thinks there, I think there. We think in two opposite directions."

On being asked whether they share inputs about work with each other, Akshay replied that they do not interfere in each other's life.

"If asked, then she will give me a suggestion. If she asks me to read her column, I will read it. If she asks what I think about it; I will say this is not a good thing. If not asked, I keep myself aside. I don't interfere with her life, she doesn't interfere with mine," the actor told the news agency.

Akshay further emphasised on the importance of striking a work-life balance and recalled his recent visit to a farmer's house for tea when he was shooting in a village.

The actor shared, "I will tell you the truth, though his house was really small, there was happiness all around, even more than mine, though I have everything. They were happy because there are not stressed about anything."

Akshay is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj which is slated to release on June 3. On the other hand, his wife Twinkle Khanna is stationed in London where she has been spending some quality time with their son Aarav who studies there.